PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A blue-green algae bloom that’s harmful to humans and pets is still producing dangerous levels of cyanotoxins at popular swimming holes in the Willamette River, the Oregon Health Authority announced Monday. People are advised not to swim or use watercraft at high speeds in these areas to prevent accidental ingestion of the toxic water.

OHA expanded its advisory downstream from Willamette Cove to Cathedral Park in North Portland. The algae bloom is also affecting areas of Downtown Portland between the Ross Island Lagoon and the Riverplace Marina. Additional advisories were issued for Willamette Cove and Sauvie Island, including Aaron Lake, Pete’s Slough and Sturgeon Lake.

“The expanded advisory is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins above recreational use values for human exposure,” the OHA stated in its Aug. 14 announcement. “People should avoid swimming and high-speed water activities, such as water skiing or power boating, in areas of the river where blooms are, as the major route of exposure is ingestion of water. Toxins are not absorbed through the skin. However, those with skin sensitivities may get a puffy red rash.”

A toxic algae bloom is growing in these areas of the Willamette River in Portland, August 2023.(Multnomah County)

Brendon Haggerty, a supervisor with the Multnomah County Health Department, told KOIN 6 News that the cyanobacteria can cause dizziness, nausea and diarrhea in humans. The toxic blooms are especially harmful to children and pets. Dogs can experience weakness, difficulty walking, seizures, lethargy, loss of appetite and death as a result of cyanobacteria exposure.

“It can definitely be fatal in pets, even within hours, so pay really close attention to your pets if they’ve had contact with the water,” Haggerty said.

The Multnomah County Health Department said that the blue-green algae blooms occur when freshwater sources experience little flow, increased temperature and ample sunlight. Haggerty said that the blooms are likely to disperse as the waning summer days grow shorter.

The Department of Environmental Quality will continue to test the river to determine if the problem is expanding or dissipating in the area.