The Lasker Award is given for the understanding, diagnosis, prevention, treatment and curing of disease

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An OHSU doctor received the Lasker Award for clinical medical research after his technology helped treat millions.

Doctor David Huang worked as a student at MIT in the early ‘90s and was instrumental in creating a device that scans beams of light across tissue to help doctors diagnose the leading causes of blindness.

The technology is also used for medical conditions in the heart, skin and digestive tract.

“It feels wonderful to be recognized and to hear from a lot of my colleagues in ophthalmology, engineering and physics to recognize this as a major advance and beneficial for patients,” Huang said.

The Lasker Award goes to work done for the understanding, diagnosis, prevention, treatment and curing of disease.