PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A new study led by Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) will evaluate the role of peer support for transgender and non-binary individuals seeking the gender-affirming surgery vaginoplasty.

According to OHSU, the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute will provide $7 million for research trials spanning over a five-year period.

The study will compare two surgery preparation approaches, including a peer support program led by trans peers who have had gender-affirming surgery and traditional care by surgical teams.

According to the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute, trans patients often face medical barriers, including long waiting periods and limited access to care, due to lack of specialized training and limited insurance coverage for gender-affirming care. Because of this, the institute says they seek to improve the community’s overall well-being and surgical outcomes.

Dr. Geolani Dy, lead researcher and surgeon-scientist at OHSU, highlighted the study’s significance saying, “We know that peer support can be particularly helpful for those receiving gender-affirming care…the support of loved ones can help any patient recover after surgery.”

