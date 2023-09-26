PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 60 hours of negotiation, OHSU nurses and management say that they have reached a tentative agreement, averting a strike.

The deal, which will be voted on in early October, gives nurses higher wages as well as well as implements several improvements to workplace safety.

“Nurses at OHSU care for Oregon’s most critical patients—patients who require specialized nursing care that only we can provide. We deserve a contract that reflects the expertise, compassion and skill we bring to every patient in our care. This new contract will ensure we have the tools, the workplace safety and the staffing support necessary to deliver the high-quality care our patients deserve,” said Duncan Zevetski, RN, vice president of the ONA bargaining unit at OHSU.

I am proud of the nurses who organized, fought for and won this historic contract—a contract that our union colleagues across the country can look to as an example in their own fights for improved working conditions that will support them in caring for their patients.”

The new deal’s wage increases would be historic and include full retro pay.