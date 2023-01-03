PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 3-alarm fire raced through the Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland early Tuesday evening, closing streets in the area and blocking traffic.

Citizens briefly broke into the burning, abandoned church at SW 10th and Clay to look for possible occupants. Firefighters arrived seconds later, shortly after 5 p.m.

Firefighters made steady progress on the fire. Flames at one point were seen billowing from the church’s steeple and eaves. The church has been the scene of several large fires in recent years.

Around 6:30 p.m., PFR said the main body of the fire was believed to be out and fire hoses were being shut down. “A different suppression strategy” was under discussion.

