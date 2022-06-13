PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the past 3 months, leaders in Portland’s Old Town kept tabs on what they called a 90-day reset plan for the district. On Monday morning they will reveal what they found during a press conference that will include civic and district leaders.

Old Town leaders said they have seen “greater cooperation and urgency from the City and County, despite a lack of coordination from some nonprofit providers in the area.”

In late April they provided some preliminary feedback that there is a long road ahead to bring the area back to a place where people can feel safe. At that time, OTCA said person-on-person crimes are 32% higher in the district, property crimes are 21% higher, and society crimes are 29% higher than the rest of Portland averages.

The 90-day plan, which was driven by the community, urged officials to “rally around clear steps and measurable goals to improve safety, cleanliness and accessibility in Old Town.”

