PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in a few years since the COVID pandemic began, Portland’s Entertainment District in Old Town is ready to ring in the new year.

There is a certain buzz in the air for this New Year’s Eve — and Portland police will have officers in the area to help ensure everyone stays safe.

One of those things — road closures.

“Expect to see road closures in Old Town that we typically see and expect to see police officers out there to encourage everyone to stay safe,” PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen told KOIN 6 News.

Because of staffing issues, PPB said they weren’t able to hire extra patrolling officers in time for this holiday. But their Entertainment District detail will be out with uniformed officers. The road closures will help to keep pedestrians safe.

While authorities are glad to see people return to a pre-pandemic level of fun — with substances often a part of the party — Allen said it’s on everyone to help keep the city safe.

“Make sure you know how you’re getting home,” he said. “Obviously, alcohol and other drugs sometimes are a part of the celebrations. You don’t want to be making the decision when you’re impaired on how you’re going to get home. So, we were asking people to plan ahead and know what they’re going to do.”

If you are partying too much, don’t drive. TriMet offers free rides to any and all from 8 p.m. to at least 2 a.m.