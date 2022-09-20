PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a press conference Tuesday to talk about new safety measures being implemented in the Old Town Entertainment District.

The mayor will be joined at the 10:30 a.m. event by PPB Captain Jim Crooker, Community Safety Division Director Mike Myers and business owners in Old Town.

Each person will take questions after the announcements.

A letter sent in October 2021 from Lan Su Chinese Garden, the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education and the Portland Chinatown Museum, told local leaders it’s past time for them to take action to address vandalism, crime and mental instability in the area.

Over the past year there have been a series of violent crimes in the area.

Because of constant nuisances, Brandon Anderson was hired as private security for a business in Old Town.

“I’ll see a lot of things — people who are fighting, people who are using drugs,” Anderson told KOIN 6 News on Monday night. “I’m just here to make everybody safe. I think it’s a fairly safe area until a certain time of night, then you don’t want to be alone by yourself down here.”

While regulars in Old Town are receptive to hearing the mayor’s new plans for safety, Anderson said they still have questions: “What are they doing? How is it going to be cleaner? Are they going to help transition people to a different environment or help them get off the street?”