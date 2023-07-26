PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting late Tuesday night in Portland’s Oldtown left one man dead and police said they are still searching for a suspect.

At 11:58 p.m., Portland police said they responded to a shooting report near Northwest Couch Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue where they found a man who was dead.

According to officials, no suspects were found at the scene and no arrests were made.

The area of the shooting was closed overnight but reopened early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.