PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In January, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and the Central Eastside Industrial Council announced their plans to help the district recover from an uptick in vandalism, trash, unsanctioned campsites and more.

The 90-day reset plan came after business owners spoke to city officials about wanting the area to be cleaner and safer for all.

Later in May, a Central Eastside resident told KOIN 6 that he hadn’t seen much improvement since the 90-day reset. He expressed that he was frustrated with the issues affecting the neighborhood, including open drug use and vehicle break-ins.

However, Mayor Wheeler asserted that the numbers show otherwise. And on Tuesday, CEIC released data from the Mayor’s Office on the work that had been done within those 90 days.

According to the council, nearly 74,000 square feet of graffiti were erased during the reset plan. The council also said that 321 unsanctioned camps were removed, as well as 4,963 pounds of garbage thanks to the cleanup organization SOLVE.

CEIC also reported that 220 trees districtwide were wrapped with lights in that time, and the Portland Police Bureau made 89 arrests, recovered 23 stolen vehicles and seized 19 guns.

“It’s a work in progress, and we’re on the right track,” CEIC Executive Director Clare Briglio, said in a statement. “Our businesses and residents deserve credit for their patience and passion during this time – our local economy has been hard hit, and they continue to show up and believe in this District.”

Board President Eric Cress said that the council will continue to meet with officials to better address the issues faced by the community. Briglio added that the city would be allocating its resources to other districts as well.

“We will continue advocating for our members and a vibrant Central Eastside to ensure everyone who lives, works and plays in the District can thrive,” Cress said.