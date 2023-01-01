One person died after authorities say they crashed into several parked cars, Jan. 1, 2023 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after authorities say they crashed into parked cars in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

Portland police responded to a crash on Southeast 125th avenue around 12:33 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they said they discovered that a driver had crashed into several parked cars and was dead.

Responding investigators closed Southeast 125th Avenue south of Southeast Division Street during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-47.