PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early morning shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood left one man dead, Portland Police said.

PPB responded at around 1:33 a.m. to the report that someone was shot near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street.

Officers said they located the victim and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

PPB said that no arrests were made, and no suspect information is currently being released

Police are asking anyone with potential leads to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0696, or Detective Tony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-4033, and reference case number 22-303199.