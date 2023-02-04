PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man is dead after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood, authorities said.

Portland Police said they responded early Saturday morning to reports of a shooting in a parking lot at Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Division Street, where they found a man who was dead.

According to PPB, the suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

During the investigation, officials said that Southeast Division Street from Southeast 111th Avenue to Southeast 113th Avenue is closed. Southeast 112th Avenue from Division to Lincoln Street is also closed.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991, or contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762 and reference case number 23-32058.