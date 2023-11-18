PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver is dead after a rollover crash of their vehicle in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to Portland police.

On Saturday, just after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 28th Avenue. When officers arrived, they report finding a vehicle rolled over, with the driver dead at the scene.

The Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team currently investigating. During that time, Southeast Powell Boulevard is closed between Southeast 27th Avenue and Southeast 29th Avenue.

This marks the 62nd fatal traffic-related crash in Portland this year, according to PPB.

If anyone has information about this crash, they are encouraged to contact Portland police.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.