PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in the Old Town Neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct officers were patrolling in Old Town when they heard gunshots at Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street. They arrived and found a man dead at the scene. Other officers aided in the search for the shooter but found no one.

A short time later, authorities say two other men were injured and had arrived at separate hospitals. They are being treated and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives are now investigating along with the Medical Examiner, and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.