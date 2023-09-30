Isaac L. Woodward, 44, was taken into custody Friday evening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Friday evening, Central Precinct officers arrested a suspect in connection to a Multnomah neighborhood stabbing.

Just before 8:30 a.m. that morning, the Portland police said a woman was stabbed by an unknown man when she was in the laundry room of her apartment complex in the 2900 block of Southwest Dolph Court.

According to PPB, the woman fought the suspect, “suffering some additional injuries in the process.” The man left the scene.

Officials say the victim flagged down an individual who transported her to a nearby hospital before she was released.

Using a description from the victim, police located a potential suspect at a gas station in the 9000 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard.

The man, identified as Isaac Woodward, 44, was taken into custody and officers recovered two knives as evidence, authorities say.

Woodward was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.

If anyone has any further information about this case, they are encouraged to contact Portland police.