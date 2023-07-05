PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in North Portland left one man dead Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to Portland police, officers responded to a shooting on North Exeter Avenue where they said they found the man dead.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-176254.

During the investigation, authorities said North Exeter Avenue is closed from North Willis Boulevard to North Houghton Street.