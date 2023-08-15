Official cause of death yet to be determined

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday’s record-setting 108-degree day is thought to have resulted in one heat-related death, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined.

The victim was found in Southeast Portland Monday when the daytime temperature was approximately 106 degrees. The Multnomah County health officials said that additional testing and information gathering is required before the victim’s cause of death can officially be determined.

“The death reported by the Medical Examiner is considered a preliminary suspected case and is under investigation as a potential heat-related death,” the county stated in a press release.

The county said that it will provide more information on the death when it becomes available. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office investigates and determines causes for sudden, unexpected, violent and suspicious deaths that occur in Multnomah County.