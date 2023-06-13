PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents looking for preschool options in the Portland metro area have a new resource to turn to.

United Way of Columbia-Willamette’s Early Learning Multnomah program recently launched its Preschool Marketplace website. United Way says the website is a “one-stop resource for finding free and reduced-cost preschools in the Portland metro area that best fit the needs of the family and child.”

Developed in part by parents, the site has tools to search for publicly funded preschool providers, complete with maps and specific information on offerings.

“Parents have told us that it can be confusing to find a preschool and that they have to do a lot of searching,” said Molly Day, the early learning director at United Way of the Columbia-Willamette. “This new website makes it easier to search all the programs by what’s closest to a family’s home or work, and we’re super grateful to our partners for stepping up to make it happen.”

