PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The deaths of six women whose bodies were found around the greater Portland area in the last four months appear to be unrelated, the Portland Police Bureau announced on June 4.

PPB issued the statement in response to a recent widespread hysteria suggesting that the cases are possibly connected to an unknown serial killer. While some of the women’s deaths are being investigated as suspicious, PPB said that any information connecting the cases are “online rumors.”

“The Portland Police Bureau has been hearing widespread questions and concerns about the death investigations of six women throughout the region, especially after widely distributed social media posts and news media articles appeared to suggest a connection between them,” PPB said in a statement. “These discussions have led to some anxiety and fear in our community, and we want to provide reassurance that the speculation is not supported by the facts available at this point.”

One of the six deaths being connected by speculators is that of an unidentified woman found dead in the Lents neighborhood near Interstate 205 and Southeast Flavel Street on April 24. Based on evidence gathered by a medical examiner, no foul play is suspected in the unknown woman’s death, PPB said.

The extent of these widespread investigations involves multiple agencies, including PPB and the Multnomah County, Clackamas County and Polk County Sheriff’s Offices. While PPB has been in communication with these agencies to investigate the possibility of a connection in the cases, the police department said that the communication does not mean a connection actually exists.

“It is common investigative practice, whether it is retail theft, robbery, sexual assault, or murder cases, to consider possible connections to other cases both in and out of our jurisdiction,” PPB said. “Like with all investigations of this nature, we are routinely in contact with our law enforcement partners. That has happened here, but that should not suggest a connection has been made.”

While the deaths of 24-year-old Longview resident Charity Lynn Perry, 31-year-old Bridget Leann Ramsey Webster of Milwaukie, and 22-year-old Ashley Real are being investigated as suspicious, PPB said that there is currently no reason to believe that the cases are connected.

“We ask that our community be aware of the facts about these cases before sharing speculation,” PPB said. “PPB is assuring our community that if we learn of an articulable danger, we will notify the public about it. PPB will continue to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies to ensure we are doing all we can to pursue justice for any and all crime victims.”