Oregon AG speaks at downtown rally for late Justice Ginsburg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fans and supporters of Ruth Bader Ginsburg gathered in downtown Portland Saturday for a march and rally to honor her memory.

Convening at Terry Schrunk Plaza, people spoke of the legacy of the late Supreme Court Justice and highlighted her accomplishments. Oregon’s Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum was among those who spoke. She called for the Senate to not fill Ginsburg’s seat in the Supreme Court until after the presidential election.

“I would like to see someone chosen who has values that are closer to hers,” said Rosenblum. “This is not a comment on Judge Barrett. This is a comment on the process. And it’s a comment on no matter who was selected—it doesn’t matter, it should wait.”

The rally downtown featured poetry readings, dances, and performances by a pair of local opera singers.