PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With memories of the 2021 Heat Dome still fresh in mind, emergency managers around the region are taking care to make sure the word gets out about ways people can stave off the heat.

Chris Voss, the director of Emergency Management for Multnomah County, told KOIN 6 News on Saturday they’ll make a decision on cooling centers before the day is out. But that’s not all.

“Since the heat dome, the county and the state, you know, have worked to get certain high risk folks that also have a limited income and resources, air conditioning,” he said. “Air conditioning is probably becoming more of a need to have for certain groups rather than just nice to have.”

Voss also said “one of the most important things” is getting the word out about the resources that are available to everyone and ways to personally adjust to the extreme heat even without the county’s help.

“We definitely want people to consider what they’re doing and when they’re doing it. So outdoor activities, especially you know, if you’re very active and you’re going to try to do something potentially where there’s little to no shade, you really have to think about the concerns and the people that are also participating in those types of events,” he said.

For instance, he said he has 2 dogs and takes them for their walks earlier in the day before the blistering heat later in the afternoon.

“If you’re familiar with the Portland area, you know that for the most part, Multnomah County sees a lot of those hot temperatures around 4 or 5, even 6 o’clock,” he told KOIN 6 News. “So those are really really tough times.”

Voss said the most visible thing emergency managers do is open cooling centers.

“We will sometimes expand hours in library. There’s a lot of activities and things that we can do sometimes to also make sure that people if they don’t currently have a safe place to stay, that they would potentially be able to go somewhere.”

Even if they don’t open cooling centers, malls and libraries are open with air conditioning.

“Extending hours doesn’t quite have the same impact for an event late in the year where we know that the sun is setting at, you know, 8:20 p.m. as it does sometimes and we’re seeing it in June where we’re getting a much later sunset and temperatures stay high for longer.”

But those decisions will be finalized later Saturday, he said.

He noted TriMet also generally waives rider fees for people going to cooling sheters in the extreme heat.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.