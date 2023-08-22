PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced members of her new Portland Central City Task Force on Tuesday as part of an effort to revitalize Portland’s economic future.

Kotek — who co-chairs the task force with The Standard CEO Dan McMillan — said the task force will develop a plan “that will advance Portland’s role and an economic engine for the state by serving as a great place for business, residence, education, arts, entertainment and shopping.”

With nearly 50 people named as task force members, the list includes elected officials such as Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. representatives Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici along with Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

The task force also includes business and community leaders from Travel Portland; Legacy Health, Portland State University; the Portland Trail Blazers; US Bank; the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry; Mother’s Bistro and Society Hotel.

Portland Central City Task Force Members

Governor Tina Kotek, State of Oregon, Co-Chair

Dan McMillan, CEO, The Standard, Co-Chair

Senator Ron Wyden, US Senate

Congressman Earl Blumenauer, U.S. Congressional District 3

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, U.S. Congressional District 1

Representative Janelle Bynum, Oregon House District 39

Representative Rob Nosse, Oregon House District 42

Representative Tawna Sanchez, Oregon House District 43

President Lynn Peterson, Metro

Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, Multnomah County

District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Multnomah County

Mayor Ted Wheeler, City of Portland

Oscar Arana, Native American Youth and Family Services

Candace Avalos, Verde

Kimberly Branam, Prosper Portland

Jessie Burke, Society Hotel in Old Town

Kimberly Cooper, Fortuna Group

Kathryn Correia, Legacy Health

Graciela Cowger, Schwabe

Patrick Criteser, Tillamook County Creamery Association

Ann Cudd, Portland State University

Nicole Davison León, Hispanic Metro Chamber

Stacey Dodson, US Bank

Brian Ferriso, Portland Art Museum

Ernesto Fonseca, Hacienda CDC

Robert Gootee, Moda Health

Erin Graham, Oregon Museum of Science and Industry

Stephen Green, Business for a Better Portland

Dewayne Hankins, Portland Trail Blazers

Nkenge Harmon Johnson, The Urban League

Andrew Hoan, Portland Metro Chamber

Duncan Hwang, Metro Council, and Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon

Renée J. James, Ampere Computing

Cobi Lewis, Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon

Nolan Lienhart, ZGF Architects

Jim Mark, Melvin Mark

Jan Mason, Mackenzie, Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Oregon and Greater Portland Economic Development District, Chair

Jeff Miller, Travel Portland

Andy Mendenhall, Central City Concern

Lance Randall, Black Business Association of Oregon

Curtis Robinhold, Port of Portland

Lisa Schroeder, Mother’s Bistro

Alando Simpson, City of Roses Disposal & Recycling

Vanessa Sturgeon, TMT Development

Michelle Weisenbach, Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, Greater Portland Inc Chair

Charles Wilhoite, Willamette Management

Kotel said additional leaders will be invited to join committees for regular meetings that will focus on community safety, neighborhood livability, housing and homelessness and taxes for services.

The task force will present its recommendations at the Oregon Business Plan Leadership Summit in December, the governor said.

Kotek announced the Portland Central City Task Force on August 9 as a way to revamp Portland’s economy.

The governor said she was partnering with the Oregon Business Council to gather local elected officials and business and community leaders to “tackle issues impacting the economic future of Portland’s Central City.”

“It’s no secret that downtown Portland has faced an onslaught of challenges in recent years that have tarnished some of the characteristics that people love about Oregon’s largest city,” Kotek said in a press release. “Growing pains turned into crises, exacerbated by a global pandemic, and now concerns about Portland have become a statewide economic issue. It’s time to look forward, bring together diverse voices, and focus our energy on developing concrete and equitable solutions. I want to thank everyone who believes in Portland and is committed to building a brighter future, whether you’re a member of this task force or doing great work elsewhere.”

The governor said she started the task force “in response to a clear mandate” from Portlanders and Oregonians to address issues in the city.

A press conference is slated for later Tuesday morning. Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.