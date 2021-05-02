Oregon Holocaust Memorial defaced with anti-Semitic symbols

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — The walls of the Oregon Holocaust Memorial in Southwest Portland were tagged with swastika symbols and other anti-Semitic messages this weekend.

The graffiti has been removed, but Oregon Jewish Museum Director Judy Margles said defacing the memorial is an act of “symbolic violence.”

“To use Nazi symbols to deface a memorial dedicated to the millions who were murdered during the holocaust re-capitulates the hatred that drove the original genocide,” she wrote in an emailed statement to KOIN 6 News. “It is an act of symbolic violence against the very idea that inspired the memorial.”

