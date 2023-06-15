The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After four months of construction and renovations, the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education has re-opened with an expanded gallery and new exhibitions.

Here’s more on the three new exhibitions visitors will see when they visit the museum.

In 1966, world-renowned artist Salvador Dalí was commissioned to create 25 pieces that each honored the 20-year anniversary of the State of Israel. As a result, Dalí introduced Aliyah, The Rebirth of Israel — a collection of mixed-media paintings that told the story of Jewish people going back to their homeland.

This exhibition runs until August 13.

This exhibition spans across a four-century history of the Jews of Amsterdam, using pieces from late Dutch painters Rembrandt van Rijn and Henj Pander — who died in his Southeast Portland home this April. Curated by Bruce Guenther, the exhibition will teach museum visitors about the changes and challenges faced by Amsterdam’s Jewish community from the mid-1600s to the mid-1900s.

The exhibition closes on September 24.

As the most current of the exhibitions, this collection starts a conversation on why racial injustice and hatred still exist in the present day and what people can do to stop it. According to Director Judy Margles, the exhibition supports the museum’s mission to “‘teach the universal lessons of the Holocaust’ by including today’s experience of hate, racism, discrimination, and persecution.”

Human Rights After the Holocaust is a core exhibition that will be held in the museum indefinitely.

Anyone interested in viewing the new exhibitions can do so by buying a ticket online.

The Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday.