PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Out of the approximately 11,500 cars stolen last year in Portland, police say that about 90% have been recovered. However, those vehicles often aren’t safe to drive.

Oftentimes, the thief or thieves lived in the vehicle, leaving behind junk and dirty clothes — as well as blood and needles from drug use.

According to Tom Rennie, owner of Autobella, a Portland company that does biohazard cleanup on cars, they’re sanitizing about 60 recovered cars every month.

“We find purses, wallets with IDs in them, credit cards, all of that stuff belong to other people, probably came out of other cars,” Rennie said. “You don’t know what when on in that car.”

The latest numbers from PPB show 850 cars were reported stolen in May. That number is slightly down from April.

Rennie believes the numbers are much higher because he says he has many clients that don’t report when their car has been stolen.