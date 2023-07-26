The investigation began in 2015 with the fatal overdose of a North Dakota resident

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three additional “co-conspirators” were sentenced in connection to an international fentanyl trafficking organization, which previously led to the sentencing of three Oregon residents who played a role in distributing the narcotics.

Forty-three-year-old Colombia native Daniel Vivas Ceron, the suspected leader of the ring, was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice says he and partner Jason Joey Berry were incarcerated in Montreal, Canada, when they used cell phones to arrange fentanyl shipments from China to Canada and the U.S.

Berry was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Monday, and fellow co-conspirator and foreign national Xuan Cahn Nguyen was sentenced to 22 years on Monday, July 17. According to the DOJ, Nguyen helped Ceron and Berry to acquire and distribute the opioids, as well as collect their earnings.

Since the investigation began in 2015 with the fatal overdose of North Dakota resident Bailey Henke, more than 30 individuals have been sentenced or convicted in connection to this drug trafficking organization.

Most defendants were charged in the District of North Dakota, but three were charged in the District of Oregon.

In late August 2017, the DOJ says 30-year-old Portland resident Channing Lacey was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for distributing the narcotics that led to “serious bodily injury” for three people and death for one.

In early September 2017, officials said 41-year-old Portlander Steven Fairbanks Locke was sentenced to time served and supervised release for his role in the trafficking organization. KOIN 6 previously reported that Locke used his business in Woodland, Wash., to accept drug shipments from China.

Late in January 2020, 25-year-old Carissa Marie Laprall was sentenced to time served in addition to five years of supervised release for three counts of drug distribution that caused serious bodily injury.

Overall, the DOJ revealed that the operation spurred 15 overdoses in the U.S. — including four that were fatal.

“Disrupting large drug trafficking networks, like the Ceron Network, is vitally important to our ongoing effort to combat the fentanyl crisis in America and save innocent lives,” U.S. Attorney Natalie Wight for the District of Oregon said. “Networks like these span jurisdictions and stopping them requires robust coordination among many domestic and international partners.”