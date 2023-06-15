The Oregon rate has fallen for the fourth consecutive month since January

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped in May to match the national average of 3.7%.

The statewide rate in April was 4%; the national average was 3.4%. The Oregon rate has fallen for the fourth consecutive month since January, when it was at 4.8%. The Oregon Employment Department reported that this year’s pattern resembles that of February through May of 2022, when the rate ranged between 3.5% and 3.7%.

Nonfarm payroll jobs in Oregon grew by 3,600 during the month, after the April figure was revised for a gain of 500. In the past 12 months, Oregon has gained 39,100 jobs for 2% growth.

Unemployment has remained relatively low by historic standards, according to Anna Johnson, senior economic analyst for the Employment Department. Current standards go back to 1976.

Sectors with the largest gains in May were financial activities, 1,200 job; leisure and hospitality, 1,100, and transportation, warehousing and utilities, 1,000. The largest losses occurred in retail trade, 500, and government, 300.

