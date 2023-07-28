The Pacific lamprey can often be seen suctioned to the glass of their habitat at the Oregon Zoo (Oregon Zoo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — They are one of the Pacific Northwest’s oldest species and they are now back at the Oregon Zoo.

The Oregon Zoo announced Friday that the Pacific lampreys have returned to the zoo’s Great Northwest area.

“We’re so excited to welcome lamprey back,” said Jen Osburn Eliot, who oversees the zoo’s northwest area. “It’s a great opportunity for guests to get an up-close look at this ancient species and learn all about its natural history and cultural significance in the region.”

Pacific lampreys are 400 million years old and predate dinosaurs and even trees, the zoo said.

The eel-like fish have survived through three ice ages and five mass extinctions, but the zoo said they now are facing population declines due to habitat loss and food scarcity.

Lamprey can often be seen at the zoo suctioned onto the glass of their habitat where visitors can see their sharp teeth.

“Lamprey might not fit everyone’s definition of adorable,” Eliot said. “But they’re actually pretty charming once you get to know them. It’s fun to show our guests an unconventional kind of cute animal.”

These lampreys came to the zoo from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation as part of an effort to move the fish past dams so they can return to where they used to live.

The zoo said they will stay there through the winter until it is time to return them so they can spawn.