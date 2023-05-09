Sunny spring day in May in downtown Portland (Photo by: KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart)

About 60% of visitor spending was from out-of-state, while 36% was from Oregonians

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Local businesses and communities have earned an extra boost last year from Oregon’s tourism economy.

This week, Travel Oregon announced that Oregon’s travel economy reached new heights in most categories throughout 2022.

According to Travel Oregon, the Oregon Tourism Commission, statewide tourism drives economic growth, creates job opportunities and stimulates business activity.

Todd Davidson is the CEO of Travel Oregon.

“Tourism is critical to the strength of Oregon’s economy and essential to the growth of other industries across the state,” Davidson said. “Together, Travel Oregon and the state’s seven regions are dedicated to driving positive economic impacts for the people and communities that call Oregon home while nurturing destinations throughout the state, stewarding the natural environment and celebrating the diversity of Oregon’s communities and cultures.”

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners