PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If there’s one thing that a lot of Oregonians can agree on, it’s that the state is home to countless restaurants serving up tasty dishes and drinks.

In 2023, Oregon’s dining scene was dominated by openings, re-openings, closings, rankings and TV appearances.

The following stories were Oregon’s top 10 food stories of the year.

Guy Fieri has promoted many food joints in his 47 seasons of “Diners, Drives-Ins and Dives”, but in April, the restaurateur and television host excited Central Oregon residents with his visit to two local businesses. The mayor of FlavorTown stopped by Big Ski’s Pierogis in Bend, as well as Redmond pizza spot Grace and Hammer.

Found in the former Lovejoy’s Tea Room space, the Emperor Georgiou Tea Room puts a unique twist on afternoon high tea. Back in August, the owners of the new spot spoke to KOIN anchor Jenny Hansson about their Star-Trek-themed establishment offering teas, sandwiches, scones and more.

After a pandemic-caused closure, staple Portland restaurant Besaw’s reopened its doors to customers at the top of 2023. Besaw’s, which first debuted in 1903, is now serving brunch classics like French toast, chicken and waffles, and eggs benedicts.

Earlier this year, Yelp attempted to settle the multistate debates on who offers the best barbecue. Although many Oregonians would still argue about who deserves the title, the online review platform determined that Matt’s BBQ took the top spot. The Mississippi Avenue food cart has near-perfect ratings for its ribs, pulled pork and brisket.

With help from Yelp data, Entrepreneur magazine compiled a list of Americans’ favorite independently-owned-and-operated businesses. Latin-Mexican fusion restaurant Xalisco Latin Cuisine, found in Redmond, was Oregon’s only entry.

You guessed it: Yelp also had something to do with a list of the top 100 Burgers in America. Just before National Burger Day in late May, the platform highlighted Deschutes Brewery Public House in Portland and Mr. Bento Burger in Hillsboro.

Here’s where the great (barbecue) debate continues. While Matt’s BBQ was deemed Oregon’s best barbecue spot by reviewers, Food Network dubbed Podnah’s Pit BBQ as the best in the state. The restaurant on Killingsworth Street serves Central-Texas-style dishes including Frito pies, smoked hot links and potato salad.

Just a few months ago, Yelp was back at it again with a list of the best cheeseburgers in each state. Oregon’s top pick was Five Stars Family Burger. The restaurant offers “100% oak charcoal BBQ burgers” to customers in Cornelius.

Ken’s Artisan Pizza is no stranger when it comes to awards and acknowledgments. Italian group 50 Top Pizza included the Southeast Portland restaurant in its ranking of the best pizza joints in the U.S. and in the world. Travel publication Trips To Discover added on to Ken’s accolades this February, when it was once again featured as a top-ranking pizzeria.

Frequent travelers cast their votes in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Traveler’s Choice Awards, which highlights the top resorts, restaurants, hotels and more nationwide. In this year’s “Everybody Eats” category, Newport eatery Georgie’s was regarded as one of the best casual dining spots.