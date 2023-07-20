PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend, Downtown Portland’s “Living Room” — better known as Pioneer Courthouse Square — will turn into an outdoor movie theater.

Presented by SmartPark, the annual Flicks On the Bricks has returned to give locals free entertainment this summer. The film series, similar to that of the city’s Summer Free for All program, will take place on a large LED display starting in the afternoon and heading into the evening.

This year’s theme is “Let’s Get Physical,” so all of the featured films are sports-focused.

Read the showtimes below to plan ahead.

Friday, July 21

2 p.m. – “Bend It Like Beckham”

6 p.m. – Women’s World Cup Watch Party

Saturday, July 22

12 p.m. – “The Sandlot”

2:30 p.m. – “Bring It On”

5 p.m. – “Creed”

7:30 p.m. – “Talladega Nights”

9:30 p.m. – “Friday Night Lights”

Sunday, July 23

12 p.m. – “Space Jam: A New Jam”

2:30 p.m. – “Happy Gilmore”

5 p.m. – “Free Solo”

Seating for the event is first-come, first-serve.

According to The Square, there will be a limited number of theater-style seats for some audience members. Others are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, bean bags, etc., during the screenings.