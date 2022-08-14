PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Over 10,000 cyclists took part in the 26th annual Providence Bridge Pedal and Stride Sunday morning.

This year, Providence announced a portion of the proceeds will go towards the Providence Better Outcomes thru Bridges program – connecting patients with food, medication, transportation and shelter once they are discharged from the hospital.

The event featured three routes around the city and included a free 3-mile kids bike ride and a 5-mile walk over the Fremont and Steel bridges.

A drone’s-eye view of the Providence Bridge Pedal in Portland, August 14, 2022 (Courtesy: Colin Fracasso-Boone)

Sunday’s event, however, was also met with protest against Providence not providing abortion services.

Dana Nestor, one of the protestors, told KOIN 6 News “We talked to thousands of Bridge Pedal attendees on Hawthorne Bridge, and had more conversations at the finish line. Almost all of cyclists were shocked and disappointed to discover that Providence blocks access to abortion. As just one example, a researcher at Providence asked what they could do, and continued to say they were trying to get this type of change up to the top, but they actively get blocked by Human Resources at Providence. “

A small group of pro-choice protesters displayed signs at the Providence Bridge Pedal in Portland, August 14, 2022 (Courtesy to KOIN)

“Our group called for a protest of Providence Health Systems because, as the largest health system in Oregon, they continue to oppose health-equity legislation, and they have a long history of denying abortion care to Oregonians in need,” Nestor added. “To us, it feels like Providence knows that sponsoring an event like the Bridge Pedal will distract from the harm they cause by putting their religious views ahead of patient care — and we’re here to remind people about why Providence isn’t the community partner they portray themselves to be. It’s as simple as this: Abortion is healthcare and Providence denies access to abortion.”

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Providence said “Providence respects the right of all Oregonians to make their own health care decisions. Like many providers, we elect not to offer every clinical service at our facilities. This allows us to focus on select areas of clinical excellence and community need. As a Catholic health care organization, we are guided by the Ethical and Religious Directives. When other organizations seek to limit our rights to offer those services that align with our Mission and values, Providence does advocate at the state and federal level to preserve our rights. Providence does not fund groups on either side of the abortion debate.”

The organization added “Providence has an unwavering commitment to the health of women. That said, we do not interfere with individuals who choose to pursue procedures elsewhere in our communities. While elective abortions are not performed in Providence facilities based on our belief that every life is sacred, we do not deny emergency care. When it comes to complex pregnancies or situations in which a woman’s life is at risk, our clinicians exercise their best medical judgment and provide all necessary interventions to protect and save the life of the mother.”