PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Popular Portland artist Mike Bennett is moving out of his expansive art studio at 421 10th Ave. in Northeast Portland and is holding a “MEGA” moving sale to clear out the space on Sept. 3.

The one-day sale will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature “awesome sale prices,” “never-before seen” lawn signs and more unique pieces of art. Admission is free.

“Well, we always knew it was a possibility, but sadly our time to move on from the studio has come,” Bennett said. “We’re so incredibly thankful for the generosity of the building owner for letting us stick around for so long, but new tenants are on their way in and we’re absolutely stoked for them.”

Bennett will also be in attendance and is inviting guests to join him in making some Bennet-style wood paintings throughout the day.

“I’ll be painting scrap wood into monsters throughout the day,” he said. “Pull up a stool and paint with me and bring home your paintings once they’re dry. Thanks so much for all of your support, everyone.”