Painting to begin in Portland’s newest mural district

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Work is about to start on five large-scale murals in Portland’s central eastside, as the Portland Street Art Alliance (PSAA) works to seed the city’s newest mural arts district.

PSAA announced the Viaducts Arts Mural Initiative last year, and received nearly 200 applications from artists around the state. Five were selected; Oliver Casillas, Maria Rodriguez, Cloe Ashton, Francisco Morales and Nia Musiba. Casillas lives in Talent. The other artists are all based in Portland.

Painting starts June 15 on the walls underneath the Hawthorne and Morrison bridge viaducts. Check out the designs in the slideshow below:

Oliver Casillas’mural design (Portland Street Art Alliance)

Maria Rodriguez Viaduct Arts mural design (PSAA)

Francisco Morales mural design (PSAA)

Cloe Ashton mural design (PSAA)

Nia Musiba mural design (PSAA)

PSAA is a nonprofit that started in 2012 to advocate for street artists. The organization has managed more than 100 commissioned and publicly funded artworks in Portland.

The new Viaduct Arts initiative “strives to address social and geographic disparities, specifically when it comes to gaining access to large-scale outdoor painting opportunities in the city,” PSAA wrote on its website. That’s why outreach focused on finding artists who identify as being part of “underrepresented communities” such as BIPOC, LGBTQ, women and rural artists.