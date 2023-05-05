Tessa Thompson, Fred Armisen and Gregory Gourdet are among this year's honorees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Art Museum’s Center for an Untold Tomorrow, or PAM CUT, will honor six creatives at this summer’s Cinema Unbound Awards.

The awards ceremony highlights people “at the intersection of art and cinematic storytelling in all its forms.” This year, that includes actors, screenwriters, comedians and even chefs.

“These creative polymaths share their artistry, their joy, and unique points of view with audiences around the world and continue to advocate for change within the media arts landscape,” Amy Dotson, Director of PAM CUT and Curator of Film and New Media, said.

Here’s more on the 2023 honorees.

Fred Armisen — Multi-talented Maestro

Fred Armisen has built a career as a musician, comedian, actor, writer and producer since the 1980s. He has been featured in many shows and films, but for Portlanders, his role in the Rose-City-inspired “Portlandia” series may be the most significant.

The multihyphenate’s award will be presented by filmmaker Lance Bangs and Sleater-Kinney singer Corin Tucker.

Guillermo del Toro — Creative Polymath

As a screenwriter, director, producer and author, Guillermo del Toro has made a big impact in the film and literary worlds. He’s won Academy and Golden Globe Awards for films including Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — much of which was made at Portland animation studio Shadowmachine.

Gregory Gourdet — Tastemaking Trailblazer

“Top Chef” alumnus and James Beard Award winner Gregory Gourdet is one of the restaurateurs putting Portland’s culinary scene on the map with his Haitian eatery Kann. Just last year, Kann was named a “Best New Restaurant” by Esquire magazine and one of America’s best restaurants by the New York Times.

Gourdet’s award will be presented by “Top Chef” host and judge Padma Lakshmi.

Jon Raymond — Spectacular Storyteller

In 2009, Portland-based writer Jon Raymond won an Oregon Book Award for his collection of short stories Livability. The Lake Oswego High School graduate went on to co-write several screenplays and series, with HBO show “Mildred Pierce” gaining a Primetime Emmy Nomination.

Todd Haynes, who directed “Mildred Pierce,” will present Raymond’s award.

Jacqueline Stewart — The Groundbreaker

Jacqueline Stewart currently serves as a professor in the University of Chicago’s Department of Cinema and Media Studies, director and president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and chair of the National Film Preservation Board.

Stewart’s award presenter is Ava Duvernay, the famous TV and filmmaker behind “When They See Us,” 13th and Selma.

Tessa Thompson — Astonishing Artist

Known for her roles in films such as Creed, Sorry to Bother You and Thor: Love and Thunder, actress Tessa Thompson has also launched her own production company called Viva Maude. And in 2019, she was highlighted in TIME magazine for “fighting for representation in Hollywood.”

Critically-acclaimed film director Boots Riley will present the award to Thompson.

Tickets for the 2023 Cinema Unbound Awards are online now for $500.

The 4th annual awards ceremony will be held at the Portland Art Museum on Thursday, June 22.