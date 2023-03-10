PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A mother told KOIN 6 News her daughter was physically attacked at West Sylvan Middle School – first by a male student in the campus hallway back in February – and again this week by five girls in the bathroom.

“She started smacking me, and punching me, and socking me in my face,” student Nevaeh White, the target of these attacks, said.

Her mother Ardriona White said she no longer feels safe sending her daughter Nevaeh to school.

“This is the second time that this has happened to my daughter. And it’s very concerning,” she said. “She was telling me, ‘I don’t want to go back to that school. I’m scared. I’m scared. They’re going to do it again.’”

Ardriona said no one in the school knew – not even a teacher – so Nevaeh had to run to the office to get help.

“Where were you guys at while my daughter was in there getting attacked?” Ardriona said. “While she was getting hit and everything, where were you guys at? You guys didn’t hear that? You guys didn’t hear all the bumping and screaming?”

The first incident came shortly after another student at West Sylvan Middle School had been the victim of a hate crime a few weeks prior.

That student’s father Raheem Alexzander told KOIN he had similar concerns regarding lack of supervision.

“Why is this happening in middle school? Why is this happening at PPS, you know? We’re asking the school district, ‘Why are these kids unsupervised inside the school?'”

Beaverton Police confirmed they are actively investigating multiple incidents of potential bullying – but could not comment further due to the ongoing status and because the students involved are minors.

Data from the Oregon Department of Education suggests there may be a correlation between the pandemic and a potential rise in bullying.

During the 2019 – 2020 school year OED reported 28,191 disciplinary incidents statewide. But post pandemic, those numbers jumped to 31,269 disciplinary incidents recorded last school year.

A breakdown comparing the two years shows there has been a rise across the board in all types of incidents – including weapon possession, substance use, and disruptive behavior – with the largest increase being physical attacks

Ardriona said something needs to change at her daughter’s school sooner than later.

“This is my only child. And it’s really scary and it’s alarming for me, you know? I told the cops today about everything, you know.” she said. “This is not okay, and something needs to be done. We shouldn’t have to be having our kids go to school just to get hurt, and just to get harmed.”