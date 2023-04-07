PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents of students at the Creative Sciences School in Southeast Portland were left questioning the authenticity of a letter from their school’s principal issued ahead of a student walkout that took place Friday.

Students walked out Friday because they are concerned about the reorganization plan for the Creative Sciences School next year.

Parents got two emails from the principal on one night, the first with Principal Gene Bivens saying a walkout would be disruptive. In the second email sent two hours later, Bivens said he fully supports the walkout — resulting in parents being confused about what to believe.

Josh Cody volunteered on the coalition planning some of the school reorganization changes. He says the school will be moving to the Bridger School and combining with those students.

Parents told KOIN 6 that it means class sizes going from a max of 24 to around 35 students next year. They’re not sure the building can even hold the combination of those students.

“It’s scary as an adult to see that we’re going pack them in that tightly while other schools in the area are already under-enrolled,” said Cody. “We have concerns about the open campus and the portables not being secured and safe, we have concerns about proximity to 82nd.”

In response, Jessica Martin Weber’s daughter organized the walkout to highlight the concerns — this is where things get messy.

On Thursday, an email with Principal Gene Bivens’ name on it was sent to parents encouraging students to stay in school and saying a walkout would “accomplish very little beyond disrupting the school day end quote.” In the email sent a couple of hours later, Bivens claimed he supported the walkout and the students right to have their voices heard.

Jessica and her daughter met with Principal Bivens that morning and reiterated he fully supported the walkout.

As the walkout ensued Friday afternoon, Bivens sent another letter to clarify he didn’t write it but approved what the district said in his name. The district tells KOIN 6 News it’s common for them to write letters and then get approval from the principal, which they say was the case here.

However, PPS parents said the difference between the two letters didn’t sit right with them.

Meanwhile, there are meetings coming up for parents about the reorganization of these schools. Yet, Cody said he feels those plans for next year are already set.