PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people are missing following a 3-alarm Portland church fire that spread to a home early Sunday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Crews were on the scene on Northeast 62nd Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. responding to a call from the residents next door to the church, reporting their home and the church were on fire, according to PF&R posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officials said the residents next door to the church safely escaped; however, part of the church collapsed and crews were removed from the fire as conditions inside were untenable, but worked to save part of the building.

Just before 6 a.m. PF&R said the 3-alarm fire was recalled and crews began mopping up hot spots.

The fire investigations unit said two people are missing and crews are unable to access the inside of the building because of the structure’s stability.

The investigation is ongoing.

