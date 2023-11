PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protestors took to the Burnside Bridge and moved into downtown Portland Tuesday morning to support teachers and their ongoing strike.

Hundreds of protestors were seen marching while officials blocked off roads, slowing traffic in the area.

The group moved their way down to the waterfront where they congregated.