Patti Smith donates books to burglarized Portland bookshop

Last month Portland’s Passages Bookshop was robbed of more than 100 rare items

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After reading about dozens of rare and irreplaceable items being stolen from Portland’s Passages Bookshop, famed poet, singer and author Patti Smith chipped in to help the shop restore its inventory.

Smith sent a box of signed copies of her books to Passages owner David Abel, according to The Guardian.

The 73-year-old musician told Abel over the phone that she couldn’t replace the missing Andy Warhol items, but was happy to send a box of her works adding that she really loves bookstores.

Included in the care package were signed copies of Patti Smith Complete, M Train, The Year of the Monkey and Just Kids, plus a book of poetry, according to Willamette Week.

Abel had made a list of most of the books that are missing and gave that list to booksellers in the region and nationally, along with major bookstores like Powell’s. He added police also have the list, which is also posted on their Facebook page.

Incidentally, Smith was announced as the recipient of the 2020 PEN America literary service award on Tuesday, which goes to “a cultural luminary whose work helps us understand and interpret the human condition in powerful and original ways.”

The veteran punk musician will be touring the U.S. this spring with a date in Seattle at the Paramount Theatre.