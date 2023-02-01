The improvements will cover over five miles of the 122nd Ave. corridor from SE Foster Road to NE Sandy Boulevard.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Bureau of Transportation is getting a $20 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve safety on 122nd Ave.

“The people who travel on 122nd Avenue every day to get to work, school, and home will benefit greatly from these improvements. I am very pleased that the federal government is working in partnership with the City of Portland to address these crucial safety concerns, and I look forward to seeing the progress. It’s also a vote of confidence for community action and the importance of including community members in the decision-making process to meet their priorities,” said Congressman Earl Blumenauer.

PBOT will provide $5 million in matching funds for the project.

The Safe Streets for All program is providing the funding, which will supply improvements to more than five miles of the 122nd Ave. corridor from SE Foster Road to NE Sandy Boulevard. The street is one of the deadliest areas in Portland and is home to one of the city’s most racially and ethnically diverse neighborhoods.

Between 2016 and 2020, nine people were killed on 122nd Ave. and 44 were seriously injured. The investment is expected to improve conditions for people walking, biking, and riding transit.

The City of Portland is also expected to improve street lighting that will provide better evening viability and build four miles of protected bike lanes. Additionally, new pedestrian crossings and signal improvements are expected, as well as improved medians to manage and slow vehicle traffic and automated speed reader boards.

“Thank you to President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg for prioritizing zero traffic deaths on streets across the country. This generous grant will impact the lives of thousands of Portlanders as PBOT continues the vital work of making our streets safe,” said transportation commissioner Mingus Mapps. “Thanks also to our congressional delegation, including Congressman Earl Blumenauer who has long championed safety investments in East Portland and across our city.”