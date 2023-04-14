PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A deadly stabbing of a cab driver early Easter morning has left a community in mourning and renewed worries about transportation safety, prompting Commissioner Mingus Mapps of the transportation bureau to address those concerns.

Mapps says he has some ideas about how to make transportation in Portland safer, including mental health resources and cleaning up bus stops.

“When we have the best of Portland being slaughtered at their workplace, it is deeply disturbing and not acceptable, and is one of the reasons I’m committed to getting mental health services,” Mapps said. “It’s also one of the reasons I’m committed to rebuilding our public safety system.”

Radio Cab Co. says their long-time employee Reese McDowell Lawhon was stabbed in the neck while driving Sunday, and stabbing suspect Moses Lopez now faces charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

This is just one of several instances where a cab, rideshare or bus driver has been attacked or hurt on the job.

Last month, a bus driver was stabbed in the leg by a passenger when the bus reached the end of the line. The driver had to remove herself from the vehicle by exiting through the driver’s side window.

The TriMet bus union has since called for greater safety conditions in the city. Union President Shirley Block told KOIN 6 reports of driver safety threats are increasing.

“It’s just, like, it’s constantly, daily, we’re hearing something. Spit on, coffee thrown on them, and now a stabbing? It’s just heart-wrenching,” said Block. “Drivers complain constantly about the fentanyl usage, people getting on the bus, disrespecting them, getting on trains, disrespecting other passengers, the safety of everyone, it’s out of control.”

Mapps said he wants to make sure there are quick police responses to crimes on bus stops.

Taxi and bus drivers have also requested partitions as an added barrier of protection. Mapps told KOIN 6 he supports the idea and thinks it makes sense.

