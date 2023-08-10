PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced it is temporarily closing one of its five SmartPark garages in hopes of re-opening as more people visit downtown Portland.

The bureau said it decided to close the Southwest 3rd Avenue and Alder Street location after noticing a sharp decline in occupancy.

According to PBOT, the average peak occupancy of the garage saw over 90% peak-hour occupancy in 2019. However, June 2023 saw a major decline in occupancy, dropping to 29% average occupancy.

The bureau added that the parking garage’s revenue took a 38% dip from June 2022 to June 2023.

The garage will close on Friday, Aug. 18. and PBOT advises customers to leave the garage by 8 p.m. Friday. Garage entry will be closed on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

PBOT said it will redirect customers to other SmartPark locations including the garage on SW 4th Ave. and Yamhill St. and the SW 10th Ave. and Yamhill St. location.

“This is all about making the best use of public resources in response to changing market conditions,” PBOT Spokesperson Dylan Rivera told KOIN 6 News. “So, we’re consolidating our parking garage operations into four garages because one of them has not been recovering from the pandemic. It’s 70% vacant and it’s really a drain on our resources to provide maintenance and security to a mostly empty parking garage.”

Rivera furthered that the temporary closure will help the bureau focus on safety and cleanliness at the other garages.

“By pooling our resources and focusing on these four parking garages instead of five — with one being mostly empty — we can make better use of our resources; provide four cleaner, more secure, safer parking garages that everyone will enjoy using in coming back to downtown,” Rivera said. “This is all about consolidating our parking operations, improving our litter pick-up, our sweeping of the sidewalks, our security that we’re providing all of our garages to make sure everyone feels comfortable and safe as they’re returning to downtown.”

While the bureau does not have a timeframe of when the garage will re-open, Rivera said they fully expect it to re-open once Portland traffic recovers from the pandemic.

The closure comes as Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced a new task force to revitalize downtown Portland. Rivera says the garage closure will help these efforts as PBOT focuses on revamping their other garages.

“We think this is going to better position downtown because we’re providing cleaner sidewalks, cleaner garages, cleaner elevators, more security at four garages that people will feel more comfortable in and as those garages fill up in return to pre-pandemic occupancy, we fully expect to re-open the 3rd and Alder garage,” Rivera said.

He added that, “over time, we’ll see how conditions improve, how folks come back downtown more and we’re already seeing more entertainment venues and restaurants bustling — especially at night– office workers are starting to come back as well. So, we’re optimistic that occupancy will pick back up.”