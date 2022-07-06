PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The City of Portland announced they will soon offer hundreds of dollars for ride shares for people who sell or donate their cars.



The Portland Bureau of Transportation said starting in the fall, people can sell or donate their cars and in return receive $300 towards car shares.

The idea comes five years after PBOT started its Transportation Wallet program where they give hundreds of dollars in public transportation to people in the Northwest and Central Eastside Parking Districts who give up their residential parking permits.

Those vouchers will also go to people who participate in the car-selling program.

Dylan Rivera with PBOT said they are optimistic they will get a lot of takers.

“We think it’s just a natural fit for Northwest Portland, a place that has thousands of people living car-free or a car-light lifestyle and, apartments that were built largely for the most part before World War II, before cars even became popular,” Rivera explained.



Rivera noted the bureau hears a lot from Portlanders who want more opportunities to replace a car trip with public transit or biking.

PBOT is hosting a virtual open house until Sunday for Portlanders to voice their ideas on the program.