PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Bureau of Transportation is facing a $32 million deficit and is considering slashing its road repair budget to help make up for the lack of funding, according to the bureau.

PBOT claims that projects such as widening sidewalks and repaving roads could fall to the wayside as it tries to recoup the cash, as first reported by The Oregonian.

The bureau says parking revenue and the state’s fuels tax are not bringing in as much money as anticipated as expenses rise.

“Unless we find a solution, dramatic and visible transportation service reductions are likely,” said Hannah Schafer of PBOT.

In a June 2023 PBOT budget presentation obtained by KOIN 6 News, PBOT claims that parking revenues have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The presentation cited “unexpected reductions” in state highway funds from reduced local population and vehicle registrations as another challenge to the revenue. PBOT additionally said electric vehicles are challenging the fuels tax forecast.

PBOT stated the bureau has already cut about $20.4 million from general transportation revenue-backed expenses and has drawn almost all of its $63 million in reserves.

The bureau said it is no longer considering a transportation utility fee, which would have been a monthly tax on Portlanders.

PBOT says it is continuing to look for ways to make up for the deficit and will have more updates on the next phase of work heading into the 2024-25 budget development season.