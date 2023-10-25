Travelers who use ride-share apps for airport departures will be guided to the same area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Travelers who use ride-share apps after arriving at the Portland International Airport will now be guided to a different pick-up area.

On Tuesday morning, the Port of Portland debuted its new Transportation Plaza, which can be found on the first level of the short-term parking garage.

The former pick-up spot was located on Island 2 of the airport’s main roadway. According to PDX Next, the area saw nearly one million vehicles each year.

Airport officials claim the new plaza will help Uber, Lyft and taxi drivers — and riders — reach their destination faster. Passengers can access the plaza by taking the tunnel beneath the main roadway, which could also help them avoid rainy weather and busy crosswalks.

Port of Portland Media Relations Manager Allison Ferre told KOIN 6 the project has been a long time in the making, and some ride-share drivers have already commented on the increase in space and safety for curbside pickups.

“[The plaza is] gonna clear up a lot of congestion and also reduce emissions for idling vehicles,” Ferre said. “…this is part of the larger airport redevelopment. Transportation upgrades are part of that, along with the new main terminal opening next year.”

Along with the recently-opened Transportation Plaza, the Port of Portland says the on-site rental car center that opened last year and the MAX Red Line that was re-opened this month are two additions that have made PDX travel more efficient.