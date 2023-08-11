Portlanders with upcoming travel plans will see QR codes for the tour spread across the airport

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland International Airport travelers won’t be able to physically step into the new main terminal until May 2024, but until then, they can take a virtual tour of the space and all that it has to offer.

Late last month, the PDX team gave an updated view of the terminal and its wooden 9-acre roof that was installed earlier this year. At the same time, the team launched a 360-degree virtual tour to help people look forward to the big unveiling 10 months away.

“We thought it would be [a] great opportunity to bring the renderings to life and help everyone get as excited as we are for the future of PDX,” Port of Portland Strategic Communications Manager Melanni Rosales told KOIN 6. “We also wanted to do so in a unique way that brought a bit of unexpected fun, and wanted to try something we hadn’t tried before: augmented reality.”

The PDX Next project has already partnered with local businesses for the sustainably-sourced wood that covers the terminal, and for the several restaurants and apparel stores that will inhabit it next year.

The Port of Portland and its architecture firm have continued this trend by partnering with local innovation company Dotdotdash for the AR virtual tour, which includes three different tour guides for the three different areas featured in the terminal.

Anyone who wants to view the soon-to-be check-in, garden, and shopping and dining areas, can visit PDX Next’s augmented reality site on a mobile device.

Portlanders with upcoming travel plans will also see QR codes for the virtual tour spread across the current terminal.

“Let’s immerse passengers, employees and at-home fans into the magic being built at PDX airport,” Dotdotdash said. “Unexpected and uniquely Portland, the experience will delight and inform, bringing a smile to everyone’s faces.”