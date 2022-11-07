View of the downtown Phoenix, Arizona city skyline as seen from South Mountain Park, August 28, 2018. (Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking to escape Portland’s winter-like fall weather? Frontier Airlines is now offering new nonstop flights from Portland to Phoenix.

Frontier Airlines Senior Vice President Daniel Shurz announced that the company is offering introductory PDX-to-PHX fares for as low as $69 for the next few days.

“We’re thrilled to offer ‘low fares done right’ to a growing list of Frontier destinations from Portland,” Shurz said. “Phoenix is one of America’s most desirable vacation destinations, and Frontier is proud to connect PHX to consumers in the Portland area.”

To receive the introductory sale price, tickets must be purchased by Nov. 10, at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, and at least seven days in advance of the desired flight. Dates for this pricing are available through Mar. 1, 2023. One-way and round-trip flights are both eligible.

Fewer flights will be available between now and mid-February. Three direct flights a week will reportedly be available starting Feb. 19.