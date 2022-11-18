An airplane takes off from Portland International Airport with Mt. Hood in the background. | (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Port of Portland is advising holiday travelers to arrive at Portland International Airport at least two hours early as it expects to see half-a-million passengers between now and Nov. 28.

PDX is also undergoing “extensive” construction, which isn’t expected to be completed until 2025. When the new $2 billion terminal is complete, the Port of Portland says that travelers will be greeted with a modern, park-like environment filled with live trees, ferns and natural light.

A rendering of the Portland International Airport’s future main terminal gardens, under construction as part of a $2 project to be completed in 2025. | Port of Portland

“The airport is bustling – and spaces are changing – so travelers are encouraged to keep three things top of mind to make travel seamless this holiday season,” PDX said.

Passengers are especially encouraged to arrive early if traveling between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. to avoid added holiday stress.

“It is critical this holiday season that travelers give themselves enough time to navigate the travel process without stress or concern for missing their flights,” PDX said.

PDX is reminding travelers that PDX is accessible through the MAX Red Line. Free bike and motorcycle parking is also available at the airport, though the lot is expected to be near capacity around the holidays. Click here for the latest parking availability at PDX. Travelers who are looking for an especially fast getaway can also use the airport’s “Gold Key Valet” service to pull up to the airport and go.

Sunday, Nov. 27 is expected to be the peak travel day of the year, with more than 49,000 anticipated travelers flowing through the airport. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, PDX’s busiest Thanksgiving travel days reportedly drew 55,000 to 56,000 passengers.